LLY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, CRWD, MRNA

December 30, 2025 — 02:19 pm EST

December 30, 2025 — 02:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 15,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1040 strike put option expiring January 02, 2026, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1040 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 11,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 48,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 14,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

