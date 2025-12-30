Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, CRWD, MRNA

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 11,577 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 48,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring January 02, 2026, with 14,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, CRWD options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: UG Insider Buying
Funds Holding DRVN
ACM YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.