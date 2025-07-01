Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HNRG, ZM, GE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG), where a total of 3,154 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 732,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,500 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 10,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 3,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 32,585 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,400 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

