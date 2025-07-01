Markets
HNRG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HNRG, ZM, GE

July 01, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG), where a total of 3,154 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 315,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.1% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 732,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,500 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 10,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 3,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 32,585 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,400 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HNRG options, ZM options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EWRE
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HUSV
 Funds Holding SIZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EWRE-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HUSV-> Funds Holding SIZ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HNRG
ZM
GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.