Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HNRG, ZM, GE

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 10,208 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 3,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 32,585 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 784,400 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HNRG options, ZM options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
