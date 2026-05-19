Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALAB, JBL, TJX

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 8,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 871,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 31,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 18,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, JBL options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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