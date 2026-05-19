Markets
ALAB

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ALAB, JBL, TJX

May 19, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB), where a total of 42,362 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.8% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,900 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 8,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 871,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 2,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,000 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) options are showing a volume of 31,621 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 18,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALAB options, JBL options, or TJX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Cheap Stocks
 WSM MACD
 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ALAB
JBL
TJX

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