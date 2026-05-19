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AEVA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AEVA, RKLB, DSGN

May 19, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aeva Technologies Inc (Symbol: AEVA), where a total of 12,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of AEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 2,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares of AEVA. Below is a chart showing AEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 139,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 7,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,700 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Design Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DSGN) options are showing a volume of 5,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of DSGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,700 underlying shares of DSGN. Below is a chart showing DSGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AEVA options, RKLB options, or DSGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
 KIII shares outstanding history
 YieldBoost Ranks By Industry

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA-> KIII shares outstanding history-> YieldBoost Ranks By Industry-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEVA
RKLB
DSGN

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