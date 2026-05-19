Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AEVA, RKLB, DSGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aeva Technologies Inc (Symbol: AEVA), where a total of 12,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of AEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 2,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,900 underlying shares of AEVA. Below is a chart showing AEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 139,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 7,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,700 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Design Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DSGN) options are showing a volume of 5,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of DSGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,700 underlying shares of DSGN. Below is a chart showing DSGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AEVA options, RKLB options, or DSGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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