Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AEVA, RKLB, DSGN

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 139,316 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 7,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,700 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Design Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DSGN) options are showing a volume of 5,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 514,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of DSGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,700 underlying shares of DSGN. Below is a chart showing DSGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AEVA options, RKLB options, or DSGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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