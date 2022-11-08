Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OSH, AMD, WRBY

November 08, 2022 — 03:58 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oak Street Health Inc (Symbol: OSH), where a total of 7,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 748,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of OSH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,800 underlying shares of OSH. Below is a chart showing OSH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 453,996 contracts, representing approximately 45.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 36,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warby Parker Inc Class A (Symbol: WRBY) options are showing a volume of 5,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 524,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

