Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, LMT, ALB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 310,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 31.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 38,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 7,385 contracts, representing approximately 738,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 2,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,500 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 6,791 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 679,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,900 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

