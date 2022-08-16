Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, TWTR, VMC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 63,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 61,754 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,500 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) saw options trading volume of 3,156 contracts, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares or approximately 47% of VMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of VMC. Below is a chart showing VMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

