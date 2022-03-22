Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, MSFT, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 51,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 4,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 266,297 contracts, representing approximately 26.6 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 35,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 3,143 contracts, representing approximately 314,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 672,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, MSFT options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

