Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JACK, X, SI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total of 2,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 262,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 485,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 87,953 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 13,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Silvergate Capital Corp (Symbol: SI) options are showing a volume of 5,677 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of SI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of SI. Below is a chart showing SI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

