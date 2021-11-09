Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ETN, DXC, AWK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN), where a total of 7,794 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 779,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.9% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) saw options trading volume of 8,114 contracts, representing approximately 811,400 underlying shares or approximately 52% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,300 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) options are showing a volume of 3,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 372,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of AWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,155 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,700 underlying shares of AWK. Below is a chart showing AWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

