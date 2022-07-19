Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, VSTO, WWE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 379,008 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 37.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.2% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 40.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 37,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) saw options trading volume of 8,212 contracts, representing approximately 821,200 underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of VSTO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 680,000 underlying shares of VSTO. Below is a chart showing VSTO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) saw options trading volume of 5,562 contracts, representing approximately 556,200 underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,000 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
