Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, ENPH, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 32,026 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 52,176 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 112.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 21,823 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:

