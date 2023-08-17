Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZM, ENPH, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 32,026 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 52,176 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 112.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 21,823 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 103.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, ENPH options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Dividend Alerts
DRTT Options Chain
ETFs Holding HXL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.