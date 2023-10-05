News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: Z, HZNP, OPCH

October 05, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 27,928 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 115.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,000 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) options are showing a volume of 31,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 894,200 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) options are showing a volume of 17,930 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110% of OPCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 17,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of OPCH. Below is a chart showing OPCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

