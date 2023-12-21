News & Insights

Markets
YELP

Notable Thursday Option Activity: YELP, NET, ANF

December 21, 2023 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP), where a total of 3,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 388,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 778,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 16,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 6,869 contracts, representing approximately 686,900 underlying shares or approximately 48% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for YELP options, NET options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 OSBC Dividend Growth Rate
 Institutional Holders of LLSC
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ROYA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YELP
NET
ANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.