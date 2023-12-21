Notable Thursday Option Activity: YELP, NET, ANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP), where a total of 3,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 388,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 778,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 16,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,600 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 6,869 contracts, representing approximately 686,900 underlying shares or approximately 48% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

