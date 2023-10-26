Notable Thursday Option Activity: XP, RH, MBUU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total volume of 61,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.9% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 30,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 9,476 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 947,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Malibu Boats Inc (Symbol: MBUU) saw options trading volume of 1,609 contracts, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares or approximately 122.4% of MBUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 131,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,700 underlying shares of MBUU. Below is a chart showing MBUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

