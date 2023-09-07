News & Insights

WYNN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, PANW, LVS

September 07, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 11,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 22,096 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 16,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

