Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, PANW, LVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 11,536 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 22,096 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,500 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 16,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, PANW options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
ZEV Stock Predictions
Funds Holding PEBO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.