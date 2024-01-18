Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, MDC, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 18,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) saw options trading volume of 3,729 contracts, representing approximately 372,900 underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 21,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, MDC options, or NTNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WSTL
Funds Holding GETR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.