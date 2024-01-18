Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, MDC, NTNX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 18,426 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: MDC) saw options trading volume of 3,729 contracts, representing approximately 372,900 underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of MDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,700 underlying shares of MDC. Below is a chart showing MDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 21,473 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

