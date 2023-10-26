Notable Thursday Option Activity: WYNN, DDOG, SKX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 9,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 952,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 20,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:
And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 9,340 contracts, representing approximately 934,000 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,800 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
