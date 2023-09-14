Notable Thursday Option Activity: WW, MP, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WW International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total of 18,269 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,200 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 14,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,000 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 57,902 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 14,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
