Notable Thursday Option Activity: WSM, SPOT, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 7,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 705,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.7% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 896,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 12,304 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 385,806 contracts, representing approximately 38.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 29,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WSM options, SPOT options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Diagnostics Dividend Stocks
MCAC market cap history
JPXN market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.