Notable Thursday Option Activity: WSM, SPOT, AMD

January 19, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total of 7,052 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 705,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.7% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 896,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,300 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 12,304 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 385,806 contracts, representing approximately 38.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 29,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

