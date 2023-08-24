Notable Thursday Option Activity: WMT, PANW, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 30,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 30,900 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 11,578 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

