Notable Thursday Option Activity: WING, CHTR, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total volume of 2,011 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,800 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 5,946 contracts, representing approximately 594,600 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 25,551 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,000 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
