Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, PFE, SPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 2,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 281,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $143 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) saw options trading volume of 122,617 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 40,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) saw options trading volume of 10,394 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, PFE options, or SPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

