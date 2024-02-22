Notable Thursday Option Activity: WBD, DASH, UBER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total of 108,551 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 16,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 22,307 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,500 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 114,931 contracts, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 8,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,700 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBD options, DASH options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
