Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, MDB, WSO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 10,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.4% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 908,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 13,545 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) options are showing a volume of 3,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 358,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, MDB options, or WSO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

