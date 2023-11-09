News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: VEEV, MDB, WSO

November 09, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total of 10,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.4% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 908,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 13,545 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 110.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $347.50 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $347.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) options are showing a volume of 3,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 358,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 355,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VEEV options, MDB options, or WSO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
