URI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: URI, ABNB, MA

March 21, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 2,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 548,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 21,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 1,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 9,264 contracts, representing approximately 926,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 4,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

