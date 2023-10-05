Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, ULTA, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 30,931 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 4,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,431 contracts, representing approximately 543,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, ULTA options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PACW shares outstanding history
OPRX Stock Predictions
OSW market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.