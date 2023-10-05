Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, ULTA, NOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 30,931 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25.50 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 4,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 434,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 5,431 contracts, representing approximately 543,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

