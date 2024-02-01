Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPST, AMGN, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 46,877 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 2,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 12,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 31,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
