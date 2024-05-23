Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, DIS, VRT

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 63,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 3,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 41,419 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 23,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, DIS options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
ETFs Holding DPRX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NMTC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.