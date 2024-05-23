News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: UPS, DIS, VRT

May 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 15,008 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 2,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 63,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 3,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 41,419 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.4% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 23,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

