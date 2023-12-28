Notable Thursday Option Activity: ULTA, VTNR, SIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 4,147 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 414,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 939,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Energy Inc. (Symbol: VTNR) options are showing a volume of 15,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of VTNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 12,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VTNR. Below is a chart showing VTNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 4,189 contracts, representing approximately 418,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

