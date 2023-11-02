News & Insights

TXN

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TXN, MTCH, BILL

November 02, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

November 02, 2023 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total volume of 49,553 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.1% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 38,983 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 3,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,900 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 14,307 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,900 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

