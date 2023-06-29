Notable Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, CHK, STWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 7,524 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 752,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) saw options trading volume of 4,854 contracts, representing approximately 485,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,900 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 14,463 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,000 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

