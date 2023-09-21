Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, DD, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 2.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 196.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 164.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 119.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 202,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 27,851 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 139.6% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 25,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 95,768 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 127.7% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 9,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 946,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, DD options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.