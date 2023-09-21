Notable Thursday Option Activity: TGT, PYPL, ETSY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 37,428 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 93.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 109,722 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 5,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 563,700 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 25,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

