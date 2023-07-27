News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: TENB, TSN, SKIN

July 27, 2023 — 06:01 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tenable Holdings Inc (Symbol: TENB), where a total of 9,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 910,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.2% of TENB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 999,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,600 underlying shares of TENB. Below is a chart showing TENB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 24,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 3,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,100 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Beauty Health Co (Symbol: SKIN) saw options trading volume of 9,798 contracts, representing approximately 979,800 underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of SKIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,400 underlying shares of SKIN. Below is a chart showing SKIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

