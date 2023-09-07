News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SWKS, ALGN, FE

September 07, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS), where a total of 10,951 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.5% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,700 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 3,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 380,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.5% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 497,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) saw options trading volume of 20,503 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWKS options, ALGN options, or FE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

