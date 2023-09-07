News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, PENN, AMD

September 07, 2023 — 03:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total volume of 10,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 52,148 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.7% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 17,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 372,062 contracts, representing approximately 37.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 28,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

