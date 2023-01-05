Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPOT, DAL, SWKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 7,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 709,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 38,657 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,600 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 9,649 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, DAL options, or SWKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

