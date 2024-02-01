Notable Thursday Option Activity: SPHR, ON, CCK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR), where a total of 3,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 304,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 621,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,300 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 42,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 10,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) saw options trading volume of 4,218 contracts, representing approximately 421,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 882,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,500 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPHR options, ON options, or CCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.