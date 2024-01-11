Notable Thursday Option Activity: SNOW, MARA, RIOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 47,826 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 7,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 999,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 99.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.3% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 38,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) options are showing a volume of 356,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 21,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, MARA options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
