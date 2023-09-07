Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLG, RUN, PM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), where a total volume of 5,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 589,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 36,203 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 14,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) options are showing a volume of 12,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

