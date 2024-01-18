Notable Thursday Option Activity: SLB, ASH, GTLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total volume of 68,544 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ashland Inc (Symbol: ASH) options are showing a volume of 3,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 348,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.1% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) options are showing a volume of 10,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,200 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

