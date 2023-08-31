Notable Thursday Option Activity: SGEN, GPRE, QTRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN), where a total of 4,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 450,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) options are showing a volume of 3,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,995 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quanterix Corp (Symbol: QTRX) saw options trading volume of 1,638 contracts, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares or approximately 41% of QTRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 399,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of QTRX. Below is a chart showing QTRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
