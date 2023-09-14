Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBGI, MS, PGTI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total volume of 6,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 636,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,000 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 54,357 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 13,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
And PGT Innovations Inc (Symbol: PGTI) options are showing a volume of 3,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of PGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of PGTI. Below is a chart showing PGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, MS options, or PGTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PG Split History
PEGI shares outstanding history
VOCS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.