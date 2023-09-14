News & Insights

SBGI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBGI, MS, PGTI

September 14, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sinclair Inc (Symbol: SBGI), where a total volume of 6,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 636,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.1% of SBGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 714,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,000 underlying shares of SBGI. Below is a chart showing SBGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 54,357 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 13,376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

And PGT Innovations Inc (Symbol: PGTI) options are showing a volume of 3,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of PGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of PGTI. Below is a chart showing PGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBGI options, MS options, or PGTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

