Notable Thursday Option Activity: ROKU, SRPT, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 39,802 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 6,873 contracts, representing approximately 687,300 underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,780 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 25,204 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
