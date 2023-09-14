Notable Thursday Option Activity: RH, DMRC, RRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 8,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 885,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 905,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC) options are showing a volume of 955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) options are showing a volume of 2,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RH options, DMRC options, or RRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VTL Price Target
MGG Split History
GSK Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.