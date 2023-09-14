Notable Thursday Option Activity: RH, DMRC, RRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 8,859 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 885,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 905,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC) options are showing a volume of 955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 95,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 98,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) options are showing a volume of 2,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 243,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.7% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,300 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

