Notable Thursday Option Activity: QGEN, ZS, CHH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN), where a total volume of 5,610 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 561,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.6% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 5,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,400 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 17,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) saw options trading volume of 2,754 contracts, representing approximately 275,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of CHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of CHH. Below is a chart showing CHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

