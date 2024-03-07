Notable Thursday Option Activity: QGEN, ZS, CHH

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 17,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) saw options trading volume of 2,754 contracts, representing approximately 275,400 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of CHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,100 underlying shares of CHH. Below is a chart showing CHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QGEN options, ZS options, or CHH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
