Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, MU, WDAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 74,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 5,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 116,284 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 9,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 16,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

