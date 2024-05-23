News & Insights

Markets
QCOM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, MU, WDAY

May 23, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 74,220 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,500 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 116,284 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 9,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 16,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 1,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, MU options, or WDAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EVMT
 VFF Average Annual Return
 KING Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM
MU
WDAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.