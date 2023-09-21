Notable Thursday Option Activity: QCOM, LVS, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 39,788 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 22,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,100 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 11,871 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
