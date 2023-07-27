Notable Thursday Option Activity: PYPL, NLY, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 110,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 11,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) options are showing a volume of 27,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 38,832 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
